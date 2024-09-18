Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.80 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Ardor has a market cap of $65.96 million and $15.80 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00038763 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012916 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

