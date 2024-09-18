Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

