Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 100.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

