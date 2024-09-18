Argent Trust Co Purchases 1,295 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $87.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

