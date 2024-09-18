Argent Trust Co Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $483.32 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

