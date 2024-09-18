Argent Trust Co Sells 633 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,646,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $158,088,000 after purchasing an additional 322,002 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

