ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

