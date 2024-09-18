Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Up to $119.22

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $119.22, but opened at $139.65. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $143.83, with a volume of 357,706 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASND. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.51 and a 200 day moving average of $136.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

