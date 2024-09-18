Ascendis Pharma A/S to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($6.54) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($6.54) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($6.83) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

ASND opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average of $136.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $78,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after acquiring an additional 229,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,658,000 after acquiring an additional 228,457 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

