ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Reduced by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 2.1% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $37,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASML opened at $805.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $887.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $943.15. The firm has a market cap of $317.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.