ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 484,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASR Nederland Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASRRF opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. ASR Nederland has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $48.45.

About ASR Nederland

See Also

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

