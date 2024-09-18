ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 484,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASR Nederland Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ASRRF opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. ASR Nederland has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $48.45.
