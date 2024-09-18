Assura’s (AGR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

AGR stock opened at GBX 42.06 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,204.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.39. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 37.54 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 49.18 ($0.65).

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £93,884.28 ($124,021.51). Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

