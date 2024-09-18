Assura’s (AGR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Assura Stock Up 0.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £93,884.28 ($124,021.51). Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.
About Assura
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
