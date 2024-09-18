AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,774 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
