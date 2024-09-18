Auna SA’s (NYSE:AUNA) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 18th

Auna’s (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 18th. Auna had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 22nd. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.17 million. Analysts forecast that Auna will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Auna in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Auna in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Auna in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Auna in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Auna in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
