Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
Aura Biosciences Price Performance
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after buying an additional 1,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,777 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 561,766 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile
Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.
