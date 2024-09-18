AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT) Increases Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from AVI Japan Opportunity’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AVI Japan Opportunity Price Performance
LON:AJOT opened at GBX 141 ($1.86) on Wednesday. AVI Japan Opportunity has a one year low of GBX 103.75 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 143.50 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £198.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1,157.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.93.
AVI Japan Opportunity Company Profile
