AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $20,582.73 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Stahl sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $20,582.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,738.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.01. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

