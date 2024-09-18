Avishai Vaknin Sells 5,000 Shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Stock

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFLGet Free Report) CTO Avishai Vaknin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $20,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,864.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avishai Vaknin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 13th, Avishai Vaknin sold 2,100 shares of EZFill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $8,610.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Avishai Vaknin sold 6,000 shares of EZFill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $23,760.00.
  • On Monday, September 9th, Avishai Vaknin sold 2,483 shares of EZFill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $9,261.59.

EZFill Stock Performance

EZFill stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.44. EZFill Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. EZFill had a negative return on equity of 1,135.13% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZFill

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFLFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of EZFill as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

