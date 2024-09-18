Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.94 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $678.17 million and approximately $18.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.53 or 0.00007613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009298 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,533.20 or 1.00091224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013603 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,768,967 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,754,643.1181344 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.64547584 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $25,931,851.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.