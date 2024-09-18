Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.3% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 10.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $88,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $273,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total value of $380,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,406.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total value of $380,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,981 shares of company stock worth $115,662,734. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $382.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 111.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.12 and a 12 month high of $386.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

