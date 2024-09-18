Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,511 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,703,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,703,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

