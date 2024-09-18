Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,840 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 968,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,270,000 after buying an additional 57,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

