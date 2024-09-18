Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BLHEF opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $174.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.34.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

