Bancolombia S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.8456 per share by the bank on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Bancolombia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.0% per year over the last three years. Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of CIB opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

