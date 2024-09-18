Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.37. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 255,338 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.61.

In other news, Director Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 147,211 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$46,371.47. Insiders own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

