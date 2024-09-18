Beatriz V. Infante Sells 5,790 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $17,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,788.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $507.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

