Beck Bode LLC Grows Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the quarter. National Grid makes up 2.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 119.8% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

