Beck Bode LLC Invests $1.24 Million in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,510,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,950 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,119,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 868,599 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95,834.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 735,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 735,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE MNSO opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

