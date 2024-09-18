Beck Bode LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after buying an additional 637,572 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,633,000 after buying an additional 298,653 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,860,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,089,000 after acquiring an additional 105,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $95.28.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

