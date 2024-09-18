Beck Bode LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 305.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 143,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Dell Technologies by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,140,496 shares of company stock valued at $722,588,749 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

DELL opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

