Beck Bode LLC Sells 2,522 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,402 shares of company stock worth $107,992,034. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $248.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.20 and a 200 day moving average of $242.39. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

