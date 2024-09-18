Beck Bode LLC Trims Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,059 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after buying an additional 149,133 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,307,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HealthEquity by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,377,000 after buying an additional 115,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,625 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

