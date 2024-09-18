Beck Bode LLC Trims Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 1,370.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Celsius stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

