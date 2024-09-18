Belden (NYSE:BDC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Belden traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $108.83, with a volume of 139299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.29.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Get Belden alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Belden

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

In other Belden news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,444.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at $667,444.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,137 shares of company stock worth $1,095,457 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Belden by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Belden’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.