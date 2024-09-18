BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $193,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $479,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.31.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
