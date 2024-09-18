BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $902.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get BlackRock alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $904.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $908.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $862.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.73. The company has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.