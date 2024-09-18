Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
BGX opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $13.24.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
