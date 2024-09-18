Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

BGX opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

