BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

BlackWall Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About BlackWall

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

