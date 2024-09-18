Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 13,465 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $108,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $473.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

