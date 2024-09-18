Blair William & Co. IL Buys 23,667 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $210,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $483.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.18. The company has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

