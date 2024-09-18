Blair William & Co. IL Buys 4,287 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $240,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $855.44.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $886.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $812.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $768.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $899.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

