Blair William & Co. IL Has $165.97 Million Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.10% of Ryan Specialty worth $165,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $1,284,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 475,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after buying an additional 50,947 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $69.03.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.