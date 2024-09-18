Blair William & Co. IL Has $280.88 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,256,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 281,594 shares during the period. Workday comprises 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Workday were worth $280,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 17.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $248.12 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.20 and its 200-day moving average is $242.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,563,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,563,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,402 shares of company stock worth $107,992,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

