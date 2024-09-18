Blair William & Co. IL Has $326.05 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 1.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.08% of CoStar Group worth $326,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 390.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

