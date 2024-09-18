Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $90,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.42 and a 200 day moving average of $206.92.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

