Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.16% of Allstate worth $68,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.9% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 14,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 117.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Allstate by 8.3% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 80,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $190.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.68 and a 200 day moving average of $169.64. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $108.16 and a 52-week high of $191.33.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

