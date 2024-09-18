Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $120,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 138,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
