Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $120,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 138,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.