Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Bluejay Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 89,083,695 shares traded.

Bluejay Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Bluejay Mining

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

