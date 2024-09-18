B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 587.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 587.67 ($7.76).
BME has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
In other news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.60), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($48,180.29). 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
