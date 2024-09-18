B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 587.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 587.67 ($7.76).

BME has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of BME opened at GBX 425.80 ($5.62) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 414.30 ($5.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 618.20 ($8.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 447.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 491.75.

In other news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.60), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($48,180.29). 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

