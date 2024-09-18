BNB Price Hits $541.34 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $79.00 billion and $1.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $541.34 or 0.00909175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,845 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,875.21478593. The last known price of BNB is 545.12627611 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2235 active market(s) with $1,620,268,492.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

